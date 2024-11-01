The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) will soon close the online application window for the Integrated 70th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in till November 4.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill 2027 vacancies. Candidates can update or change their application form from October 19 to November 4. For more details, candidates can refer to the official detailed notification.

Direct link to the notification of vacancies increase.

Direct link to the notification of extension of application window.

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ST/Female/PWD candidates is Rs 150, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to other category candidates. Additionally, a biometric fee of Rs 200 for every post is applied.

Steps to apply for BPSC CCE Exam

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on apply online tab Register with your details Fill the application form, pay the fees and submit the form Save the application form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to apply for BPSC CCE Exam.