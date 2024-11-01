BPSC 70th CCE application window closes soon for 2027 posts; apply now at bpsc.bih.nic.in
Candidates can apply for the exam at bpsc.bih.nic.in till November 4, 2024.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will soon close the online application window for the Integrated 70th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in till November 4.
The recruitment drive is being held to fill 2027 vacancies. Candidates can update or change their application form from October 19 to November 4. For more details, candidates can refer to the official detailed notification.
Direct link to the notification of vacancies increase.
Direct link to the notification of extension of application window.
Application Fee
The application fee for SC/ST/Female/PWD candidates is Rs 150, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to other category candidates. Additionally, a biometric fee of Rs 200 for every post is applied.
Steps to apply for BPSC CCE Exam
Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in
On the homepage, click on apply online tab
Register with your details
Fill the application form, pay the fees and submit the form
Save the application form
Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to apply for BPSC CCE Exam.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.