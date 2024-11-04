SSC GD Constable 2025 form correction window opens tomorrow; check details here
Candidates can make corrections to their forms at ssc.gov.in from November 5 to 7, 2024.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will open the application correction window for the Constable (General Duty) posts in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) tomorrow, November 5. Candidates can make changes to their forms at ssc.gov.in by November 7 up to 11.00 pm.
The computer-based exam is tentatively scheduled for January-February, 2025.
Vacancy Details
Border Security Force (BSF): 15,654
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF): 7,145
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF): 11,541
Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB): 819
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP): 3,017
Assam Rifles (AR): 1,248
Special Security Force (SSF): 35
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB): 22
Steps to make changes to SSC Constable (GD) form
Visit the official website ssc.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the Login window
Key in your details and login to the portal
Make the necessary changes and submit
Download the form and take a printout for future reference
Selection Process
The recruitment process involves four stages: Computer-Based Testing (CBT), Physical Tests (PET/PMT), Document Verification, and Medical Examination.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.