The West Bengal Public Service Commission ( WBPSC ) has released the admit card for the Clerkship Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.wb.gov.in .

The examination will be held on November 16 and 17 in two sessions — 9.30 am to 11.30 am and 2.30 pm to 4.00 pm.

“There will be no arrangement for issuing duplicate admit cards from the office of the Commission,” reads the official notification. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to download Clerkship Exam admit card 2024

Visit the official website psc.wb.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Clerkship exam admit card 2023 link Key in your login and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Clerkship Exam admit card 2024.

Exam Pattern

The Part I exam consists of 100 marks and the duration of the exam will be 1 hour and 30 minutes. The Part II exam will be for 100 marks and the examination will be of 1 hour. The Part I exam includes objective-type questions whereas the Part II exam has conventional questions.