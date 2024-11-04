The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the exam schedule for the posts of Junior Enforcement Officer and Junior Accountant 2023 (JEO and JA 2023) under Advt. No. 5130/OSSC dated 29.12.2023. As per the notification, the Preliminary exam will be conducted in the month of December 2024/ January 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 31 vacancies, of which 30 vacancies are for the post of Junior Enforcement Officer and 1 vacancy is for the Junior Accountant post.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Main exam, and certificate verification.

Meanwhile, the Commission will release the CGLRE CV admit card today, November 4. Once out, eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in. The CV will be conducted from November 8 to 11 in two shifts — 10.00 am and 2.00 pm. The CV will be held in the office premises of the Commission at Unit-II Bhubaneshwar.

A total of 201 candidates will appear for the CV round.