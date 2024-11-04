BPSC result 2024 released for Head Master, Head Teacher posts; here’s direct link
Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the results of the Head Teacher posts in Education Department, Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 25/2024) and Head Master posts in Education Department and SC & ST Welfare Dept., Govt of Bihar. (Advt. No. 26/2024). Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The exam for Head Master and Head Teacher posts were conducted on June 28 and June 29, respectively. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 40247 Head Teacher posts and 6061 Head Master posts.
Steps to download BPSC Head Teacher/ Head Master result
Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the BPSC Head Teacher/Head Master exam 2024 result link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to the result of Head Master in Senior Secondary Schools under SC-ST Welfare Dept., Bihar.
Direct link to the result of Head Master in Senior Secondary Schools under Education Dept., Bihar.
Direct link to the result of Head Teacher in Primary Schools under Education Dept., Bihar.
