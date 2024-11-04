BSEH HTET 2024 application to begin at bseh.org.in; apply till Nov 14
Candidates can submit their applications through the official website bseh.org.in till November 14.
The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will start the online application for the Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test 2024 or HTET 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam at bseh.org.in till November 14, 2024. The correction window will open from November 15 to 17, 2024.
The Level 1, 2, and 3 exams will be conducted for 150 minutes. All questions except those concerning language subjects will be bilingual, i.e., Hindi and English. The exam is conducted for candidates who intend to be teachers for Classes I to V (PRT-Primary Teacher), Classes VI to VIII (TGT-Trained Graduate Teacher), and PGT (Postgraduate Teacher).
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, exam pattern and other details available in the notification below:
Direct link to HTET 2024 notification.
Application Fee
|Category
|For One Level Only
|For Two Levels
|For Three Levels
|All Candidates Non-Haryana Domicile (Including SC & PH)
|Rs 1000
|Rs 1800
|Rs 2400
|For All Candidates except SC and PH of Haryana Domicile
|Rs 1000
|Rs 1800
|Rs 2400
|SC and PH Candidates of Haryana Domicile
|Rs 500
|Rs 900
|Rs 1200
Steps to apply for HTET
- Visit the official website bseh.org.in
- On the homepage, click on the application
- Fill your details
- Submit the application and save the application
- Take a print the application
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.