AP TET result 2024 announced at aptet.apcfss.in; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their results from the official website aptet.apcfss.in.
The Government of Andhra Pradesh, Department of School Education has declared the results of the Andhra Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test July 2024 (AP TET July 2024) today, November 4. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website aptet.apcfss.in. Earlier, the result was scheduled to be released on November 2, 2024.
AP TET July 2024 was conducted from October 3 to 21, 2024. The exam is conducted for applicants who intend to be a teacher for Classes I to V and Classes VI to VIII. More details in the notification below:
Direct link to AP TET 2024 information bulletin.
Steps to download AP TET result 2024
Visit the official website aptet.apcfss.in
On the homepage, go to the AP TET result 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to AP TET result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.