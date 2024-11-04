The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board ( UPPRPB ) has released the final answer key of the Constable recruitment examination conducted from August 23 to 31, 2024. Eligible candidates can download the final answer keys from the official website uppbpb.gov.in .

The provisional answer key was released from September 11 to 19, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60,244 Male and Female Civilian constable posts through a combined recruitment exam.

Steps to download Constable final answer key 2024

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Notices tab Click on the final answer key link Login and check the final answer key Download and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in an OMR based exam following which the candidates will be subjected to a Document Verification, Physical Standard Test and a physical interview (if required).