MP PSTET admit card 2024 released at esb.mp.gov.in; here’s download link
Candidates can download the hall tickets from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the hall tickets for the Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 (PSTET 2024). Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
The exam will commence on November 10 in two shifts — 9.30 am to 11.30 pm and 2.30 am to 5.00 pm. The applicants are directed to report between 7.00 am to 8.00 am and 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm for shifts I and II, respectively. More details in the notification below:
Direct link to the official notification.
Steps to download MP PSTET admit card 2024
Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the latest update section
Click on the ‘Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test - 2024’ admit card link
Login and download the hall ticket
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to MP PSTET admit card 2024.
For more details candidates are advised to visit the official website here.