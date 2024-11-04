The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board ( MPESB ) has released the hall tickets for the Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 ( PSTET 2024 ). Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website esb.mp.gov.in .

The exam will commence on November 10 in two shifts — 9.30 am to 11.30 pm and 2.30 am to 5.00 pm. The applicants are directed to report between 7.00 am to 8.00 am and 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm for shifts I and II, respectively. More details in the notification below:

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to download MP PSTET admit card 2024

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the latest update section Click on the ‘Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test - 2024’ admit card link Login and download the hall ticket Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to MP PSTET admit card 2024.