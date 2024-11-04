The Chhattisgarh Police department has released the admit card for the post of Constable (GD/Trade/Driver). Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cgpolice.gov.in .

The Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Document Verification (DV) are scheduled to be held on November 16, reports ToI . The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 5967 vacancies within the Police Department.

Steps to download CG Police Constable admit card 2024

Visit the official website cgpolice.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CG Police Constable admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card for Constable Recruitment 23-24, document verification & physical test -Link 1.

Direct link to download the admit card for Constable Recruitment 23-24, document verification & physical test -Link 2.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted for the role on the basis of their performance in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Measurement Test (PMT), a Main Written Examination and a Document Verification followed by a Medical Examination.