The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the admit card for the Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MPTET). Eligible candidates download the admit card through the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The examination is scheduled to be held on November 10, 2024. The examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will start from 9 am to 11:30 am and the second from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

How to download the MP TET 2024 admit card

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the latest updates section Click on the admit card link Fill your details Save the admit card and print it for future reference

