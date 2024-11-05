The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Assistant Professor (Broad Speciality) exam schedule under Advt. No. 29 of 2023-24. The exam will be conducted on November 17 in two shifts — 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The admit card will be released at opsc.gov.in on November 12, 2024.

A total of 539 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the recruitment exam. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 102 Assistant Professor posts in 23 different disciplines.

Steps to download Asst Professor admit card 2024

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Asst Professor (Broad Speciality) 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference