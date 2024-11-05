The Department of School Education, Telangana will today, November 5, commence the online application process for the Telangana Teachers Eligibility Test 2025 (TG TET 2025), reports Times of India. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam at schooledu.telangana.gov.in by November 20, 2024.

The exam will be conducted from January 1 to 20, 2025. The validity period of TET qualifying certificates for appointment, unless otherwise notified by the Government of Telangana, would remain valid for life.

Steps to apply for TG TET 2025

Visit the official website schooledu.telangana.gov.in/ISMS/ On the homepage, click on TG TET 2025 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.