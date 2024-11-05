BPSC Judicial Services interview letter out at bpsc.bih.nic.in; check details here
Candidates can download the interview call letter through the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview call letter for the 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination under Advt. No. 23/2023. Eligible candidates can download the interview call letter through the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
As per the notification, the interview is scheduled to be conducted from November 12 to 23 in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM. The Commission will release an interview letter one week before the commencement of the interview. Candidates can download their interview letter through the official website using their respective roll numbers. The DV was conducted from September 20 to 22.
The commission has ordered the candidates to be present at the commission’s office 1 hour and 30 minutes before the allotted time slot. The BPSC Judiciary recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 154 vacancies for Civil Judges.
Steps to download the interview letter
- Visit the official website
- On the homepage, go to the updates section
- Click on the interview letter link
- Fill your details
- Save the interview letter and print it out for future reference
Direct link to download the interview letter.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.