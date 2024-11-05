The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( HPPSC ) has extended the application deadline for the recruitment of Police Constable (Male and Female) in various departments. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in till November 12, 2024.

“…It is for the information of all concerned that on the request of various candidates owing to some technical error reported by them, they could not apply to the said posts. Accordingly, the closing date for submission of online applications to the posts of Police Constable (Male & Female) has been extended and the candidates are advised to submit Online Recruitment Application alongwith requisite examination fee upto 12-11- 2024 (11:59) Midnight, thereafter the link will be disabled,” reads the notification

Here’s the deferment notification.

The recruitment drive aims to hire for 1088 vacancies — 708 posts Constable (Male) and 380 posts Constable (Female). The salary for these posts is Rs 20,200 to Rs 64,000 as per Pay Band 3. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notifications below:

Direct link to the Constable (Female) notification.

Direct link to the Constable (Male) notification.

Application Fee

Male candidates from General and EWS Category have pay application fee of Rs 600. Candidates of SC/ST/OBC/EWS category have to application fee of Rs 150. Female candidates are exempted from the application fees.

Steps to apply for HPPSC Police Constable

Visit the official website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Apply Online window Click on the registration link and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference