The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission ( UKSSSC ) has opened the application correction window for various Group C posts under Advt. No. 6/UKSSSC/2024. Eligible candidates can make corrections to their forms on the official website sssc.uk.gov.in till November 8, 2024.

The written exam is scheduled to be conducted in January 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 751 Group C posts. Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to make changes to Group C forms 2024

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Group C 2024 application correction link Key in your login details and submit Make the necessary changes and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to make changes to UKSSSC Group C forms 2024.