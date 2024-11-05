The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the marks of recommended candidates for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2024. Eligible candidates can check their marks through the official website upsc.gov.in.

The commission has released the merit list of 641 candidates who have qualified on the basis of the results of the Written Examination held by the Union Public Service Commission on April 21, 2024. The exam is conducted to admit the candidates to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 153rd Course and for the 115th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January 2025.

“The candidature of all the candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications, etc. claimed by them directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No. III, Wing–I, R.K Puram, New Delhi -110066 wherever this has not already been done and NOT to UPSC,” reads the official notification.

Steps to check UPSC NDA/ NA I marks

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new section Click on the NDA/ NA 1 marks 2024 link Check your marks Save it for future reference

Direct link to check the UPSC NDA/ NA I marks.