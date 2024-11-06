ITBP Constable registration window closes today; apply now for 545 posts
Candidates can apply for the posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.
Today, November 6, is the last date to apply for recruitment to the posts of Constable (Driver) 2024 in Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP). Eligible male candidates can apply for the posts on the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 545 Constable (Driver) vacancies.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 21 to 27 years as on November 6, 2024. The upper age limit relaxation applies to reserved category candidates.
Educational Qualification: Matriculation or 10th class pass from a recognised board or institution or equivalent. Applicants can check more details available in the official notification.
Application Fee
Candidates from general (UR), OBC, and EWS category will have to pay a fee of Rs 100, whereas ex-servicemen, SC, ST category candidates are exempted from fee payment.
Steps to apply for Constable (Driver) posts
Visit the official website itbpolice.nic.in
On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab
Go to ‘NEW USER REGISTRATION’ and register on the portal
Login using credentials and apply for the desired post
Fill out the application, upload the required documents, and pay the fee
Submit the form and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to register for Constable (Driver) posts.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.