The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final answer key of the Vice Principal in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) under the Labour Resources Department, Govt of Bihar under Advt. No. 28/2024. Eligible candidates can download the final answer from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The written exam was conducted on August 2. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 76 vacancies.

Steps to download Vice Principal final answer key

Go to the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on the Vice principal final answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Vice Principal final answer key 2024.

Meanwhile, the Commission released the 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination interview call letter at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The interview is scheduled from November 12 to 23 in two shifts — 10.30 am and 2.30 pm. The Commission will release an interview letter one week before the commencement of the interview.

Direct link to download the interview call letter.

The BPSC Judiciary recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 154 vacancies for Civil Judges.