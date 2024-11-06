CGPSC State Service 2023 interview schedule out; check details here
Candidates can download their interview call letter from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.
The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the document verification and interview schedule for the State Service Examination 2023. The document verification will be conducted from November 16 to 27, 2024. The interviews will be conducted from November 18 to 28 in two shifts — 10.00 am to 1.00 pm and 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm.
Candidates can download their interview call letter and required proforma from the official website psc.cg.gov.in. A total of 703 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 242 vacancies.
Steps to download State Service interview schedule 2024
Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the State Service interview schedule 2024 link
The schedule will appear on the screen
Check and download the exam schedule
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to State Service interview schedule 2024.
Direct link to State Service interview call letter 2024.
Selection Process
Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and the Physical Eligibility Test (PET).
