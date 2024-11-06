Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the official notification for the posts of Lecturer in various subjects (Group-B) in Higher Education Department (Directorate of Technical Education) under Advt. No. 72 to 87 of 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at hpsc.gov.in from November 7 to 27, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 237 Lecturer vacancies. The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 42 years as on November 27, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed. Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, exam pattern and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The male applicants from unreserved, OBC category and the male candidates of all other states are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000, whereas Female candidates from unreserved category, female candidates of all other States, male/ female candidates of SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM category of Haryana will have to pay the fee of Rs 250. The PWD category candidates of Haryana are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for Lecturer posts 2024

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Advertisement tab Click on the Lecturer posts’ registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference