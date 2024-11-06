PGCIL recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 47 Trainee Engineer posts today, register here
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website powergrid.in.
The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) will today, November 6, close the online application window for the recruitment of Trainee Engineer (Electrical) posts. Eligible candidates can fill out their application forms on the official website powergrid.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 47 Engineer Trainee (Electrical) posts.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: Candidates should have the upper age limit of 28 years as of November 6, 2024.
Educational Qualification: The candidates should have Full Time B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc. (Engg.) in Electrical discipline or equivalent from a recognized University/ Institute with a minimum of 60% marks or Equivalent CGPA. The candidates should also have a valid score in GATE Exam 2024.
Direct link to the official notification.
Application Fee
The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 500, whereas SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-SM/DESM candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.
Steps to apply for PGCIL Trainee Engineer posts
Visit the official website powergrid.in
On the homepage, go to the careers tab
Click on Recruitment of Trainee-Engineer (Electrical) for POWERGRID Energy Services Limited (PESL) through GATE 2024
Fill the details to login
Submit the application form
Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to apply for PGCIL Trainee Engineer posts.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.