The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) has released the admit cards for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2024). Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website iimcat.ac.in.

The examination will be conducted on November 24 in Computer Based Test or CBT mode. The result is tentatively scheduled to be released in the second week of January 2025.

Steps to download IIM CAT 2023 admit card

Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in On the homepage, click on the Login button for Registered Candidates Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the IIM CAT 2023 admit card.

About CAT Examination

CAT 2024 is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. CAT 2024 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. IIMs have no role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions. CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 170 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to select any five test cities in order of their preference.