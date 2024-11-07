The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination 2025 schedule. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on June 8 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts — Paper I from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and Paper II from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

Paper I will consist of 200 mark questions, and Paper II will carry questions of 300 marks. Candidates qualifying the Preliminary exam will be shortlisted to appear for the Main exam scheduled for August 10, 2025. The Commission aims to fill 457 vacancies.

Direct link to ESE 2025 schedule.

Meanwhile, registrations for ESE 2025 are underway at upsc.gov.in . The applicants can submit their forms till November 22, 2024. The application correction window will open from November 23 to 29, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for ESE 2025

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ESE 2025 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for ESE 2025.