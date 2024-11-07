The Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has extended the online application deadline for the recruitment of Physiotherapist Grade-II under Advt. No. 02/2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website mrb.tn.gov.in till November 20, 2024. Earlier, the registrations were scheduled to conclude on November 7, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 47 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Up to 32 years as on October 18, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a degree in Physiotherapy. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the SC/SCA/ST/DAP(PH) category are required to pay a fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 1000 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for Physiotherapist posts 2024

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Notification tab Click on the Physiotherapist registration link Register and apply for the post Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Physiotherapist posts 2024.