The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission ( UKPSC ) will close the online application window for the Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education (Lecturer-Group 'C') Services General/Women Branch Exam 2024 today, November 20. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website psc.uk.gov.in .

Candidates can make changes to the forms from November 19 to 28, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 613 vacancies. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/ State’s OBC/ State’s EWS categories will have to pay a fee of Rs 172.30, whereas Rs 82.30 is applicable to State’s SC/ ST categories. PWD category candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 22.30.

Steps to apply for Lecturer Group C posts 2024

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Lecturer Group C 2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Lecturer Group C posts 2024.