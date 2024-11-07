The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the Senior Scientific Assistant, Forensic Science Laboratory exam schedule 2024. The exam will be conducted from November 22 to 29 from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm. The admit card will be released at ukpscnet.in on November 8, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 14 Senior Scientific Assistant posts through a recruitment exam.

SSA Exam Schedule 2024

Subject/ Subject Code Date
Ballistic Division (92)  November 22
Physics and Voice Identification Division (93) November 23
Chemistry, Explosive and Toxicology Division (94) November 24
Psychotropic Division (95) November 25
Biology and DNA Division (96) November 26
Serology and DNA Division (97) November 27
Document Division (98) November 28
Computer Forensics Division (99)  November 29

Steps to download SSA admit card 2024

  1. Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in

  2. On the homepage, click on the SSA admit card 2024 link

  3. Key in your login details and submit

  4. Check and download the admit card

  5. Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.