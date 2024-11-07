The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Combined Geo-Scientist Exam 2025 examination schedule, which will be held on February 9, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts — Paper I from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and Paper II from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm.

Paper I consists of General Studies which will be common for all streams and Paper II consists of stream-specific Subject Paper. This recruitment drive aims to hire 24 vacancies in Category I and 61 in Category II. For more details related to the exam schedule candidates can refer to the official detailed notification.

UPSC CGSE exam pattern

The Preliminary exam for the Combined Geo-Scientist exam consists of two objective papers. Paper 1 is on General Studies and paper 2 is related to relevant scientific subject questions. The main exam comprises 3 descriptive papers that evaluate the in-depth subject understanding of candidates.

The Main Examination will be held on June 21 and 22, 2025. The Main Examination will be held at the following Centers: Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Shimla. For more details related to the examination candidates can refer to the official detailed notification.

The application for the prelims exam was closed on September 24, 2024.