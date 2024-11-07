The Union Bank of India (UBI) has released the provisional selection list for the engagement of Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, of 1961. Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website www.unionbankofindia.co.in.

The written examination was conducted on September 29, 2024. The bank has provisionally selected 460 candidates against 500 vacancies.

“Candidates are required to report on the date mentioned in their provisional offer of Engagement for completion of pre-engagement formalities at the venue mentioned in the provisional offer of engagement (Note: Provisional Offer of engagement will be sent via mail & by registered post shortly),” reads the official notification.

Steps to check the result

Visit the official website unionbankofindia.co.in On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab Click on the result Check your result and save it future reference

Direct link to the result.

Documents required

List of documents to be carried while reporting for completion of formalities are as under:

10 photographs (as uploaded in NATS/NAPS Portals

Address Proof (Permanent and Communication)

PAN Card/Proof regarding allocation of PAN No

Aadhaar Card

All original Certificates/ Documents in support of eligibility criteria (Education Qualification including 10th/Matriculation Certificate , 12th onwards). Both Degree and Marks Sheet should be produced )

Caste Certificate if he/she belongs to SC/ST/OBC (as applicable) and Permanent PwBD Certificate from competent authority if belonging to Disabled Category. OBC Certificate should invariably bear ‘Non Creamy Layer’ Clause

EWS certificate valid for FY 2024-25, if applicable

One set of self-attested photocopy of all documents/certificates/Ids

To produce medically fit certificate from a practicing registered general physician who should be minimum a MBBS

NAPS & NATS Portals Ids as applicable

Union Bank of India application print out of NAPS/NATS Portals