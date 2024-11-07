IDBI Executive recruitment 2024: Apply for 1000 ESO posts till Nov 16
The IDBI Bank has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Executive - Sales and Operations (ESO) 2025-26. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at www.idbibank.in till November 16, 2024.
The online examination is schedule to be conducted on December 1, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 100 vacancies.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 20 years to 25 years. The candidate must have been born not earlier than October 2,1999 and not later than October 1, 2004 (both dates inclusive).
Educational Qualification: A Graduate from a recognized university in any discipline from a University recognized/ approved by the Government / Govt. Bodies viz., AICTE, UGC, etc. Passing only a diploma course will not be considered as qualifying the eligibility criteria.
Application Fee
Candidates of SC/ST/ PWBD categories candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 1050 is applicable to all other categories.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to apply for ESO posts 2024
Visit the official website www.idbibank.in
Go to the on Recruitment of Executive - Sales and Operations (ESO): 2025-26 tab
Click on the ESO application link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for ESO posts 2024.
Selection Process
The selection process shall comprise of Online Test, Document Verification, Personal Interview, and Pre Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT).
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.