The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the exam schedule of the Traffic Constable posts under State Transport Authority, Commerce & Transport (Transport) Department, Govt. of Odisha, 2024. The OMR mode exam will be conducted on November 17 from 10.00 am to 11.30 am. The applicants will have to report to their respective exam centres at 9.00 am.

The admit card will be released on the official website ossc.gov.in on November 11, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26 Traffic Constable posts.

Steps to download Traffic Constable admit card 2024

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Traffic Constable admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Main exam, Physical Standard Test, and Certificate Verification.