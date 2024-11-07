The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has released the exam date for the Physical Endurance Test (PET), the Physical Standard Test (PST), Review Medical Examination (RME) and Multi Skill Test(MST) of Central Armed Police Forces recruitment. The examination starts from November 18, 2024 onwards.

The admit cards have been released except for those candidates who have been allotted Centre at 39th Bn, ITBP, Greater NOIDA, and GC, CRPF, Pune, Maharashtra. Information has been sent to candidates on their registered email ID on November 6, 2024. Candidates are to check their email inboxes as well as spam/junk/bulk folders.

Request for changing the center and date will not be entertained. For more details candidates can refer to the official notification.

Meanwhile, The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force ( ITBP ) is accepting the online application for the recruitment of Group 'A' post of Super Specialist Medical Officers (Second-in-Command), Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant), and Medical Officers (Assistant Commandant) in Central Armed Police Forces (BSF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB) and Assam Rifles, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in till November 14.

Direct to apply for ITBP CAPF MO posts.