The Bihar Public Services Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card for the Agricultural Services interview under the advertisement number 18/2024 to 21/2024. The interview will take place between November 18 to 23, 2024.

The commission has conducted the document verification process from October 17 to 21. Based on this commission has found around 70 candidates eligible for the interview process. The result of the Bihar Agriculture Service Written (Objective) Competitive Examination was published on September 27. For more details refer to the detailed notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Fill your details Save the admit card and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.