The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the revised final answer key for the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) 3.0 of various subjects of Classes 6-10, 9-10, and 11-12. Eligible candidates can download the final answer keys from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in .

The exams were conducted on July 21, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 87,774 teacher vacancies at primary, middle school, secondary, and higher secondary levels. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

Steps to download TRE 3.0 final answer key 2024

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the TRE 3.0 final answer key 2024 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference

