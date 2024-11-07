SSC GD Constable 2025 correction window closes today; check details here
Candidates can make corrections to their forms at ssc.gov.in.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the application correction window for the Constable (General Duty) posts in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today, November by 11.00 pm. Candidates can change their forms at ssc.gov.in.
The computer-based exam is tentatively scheduled for January-February, 2025.
Here’s the official notification.
Vacancy Details
- Border Security Force (BSF): 15,654
- Central Industrial Security Force (CISF): 7,145
- Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF): 11,541
- Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB): 819
- Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP): 3,017
- Assam Rifles (AR): 1,248
- Special Security Force (SSF): 35
- Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB): 22
Steps to make changes to the SSC Constable (GD) form
- Visit the official website ssc.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the Login window
- Key in your details and login to the portal
- Make the necessary changes and submit
- Download the form and take a printout for future reference
Selection Process
The recruitment process involves four stages: Computer-Based Testing (CBT), Physical Tests (PET/PMT), Document Verification, and Medical Examination.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.