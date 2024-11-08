The New India Assurance Company Limited ( NIACL ) has released the Phase II admit card of the Administrative Officers posts Scale I - Generalist/Specialists. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website newindia.co.in .

The Phase-II (mains) examination will be conducted on November 17, 2024. The Generalist and Specialist main exams will consist of 230 marks each. The question papers will be bilingual except for the English subject paper. The total time for the test is 180 minutes.

The recruitment drive aims to hire for a total of 170 vacancies, out of which 50 are Accounts vacancies and 120 are Generalists vacancies.

Steps to download AO Phase II admit card 2024

Visit the official website newindia.co.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on the AO Phase II admit card link under Administrative Officers recruitment Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary examination, Main examination and the Interview round.