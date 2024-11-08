The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSMSSB ) has started the process of submitting objections to the answer key for the Stenographer/Personal Assistant Grade-11 Combined Direct Recruitment-2024. Eligible candidates can submit their objections related to the answer key through the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in till November 10, 2024.

The Board has fixed a fee of Rs 100 for each objection. For this, the candidates should go to the link of online objection available on the Board's website and pay the fee payable through their SSO ID at the rate of Rs 100 per question according to the number of questions on which objections are to be raised, on the e-Mitra payment gateway or e-Mitra kiosk. Service charges for payment will be collected separately by e-Mitra. In the absence of a fee, objections will not be accepted. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to submit the objections

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the objections link Submit the original text of the evidence and uploads related to the objection Pay the objection fee Save the application and take a print out for future reference