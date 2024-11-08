The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has declared the result of the Veterinary Officer/ Block Veterinary Officer posts, Class-B, Class-I (Jr. Grade) under Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department, Assam, Guwahati. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website apsc.nic.in .

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the interview round. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 71 VO/ BVO posts.

Steps to download VO/BVO result 2024

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the “Latest Updates” tab Click on the Veterinary Officer/Block Veterinary Officer result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the CCE interview admit card at apsc.nic.in. The interview will be held from November 13 to 29 at the Assam Public Service Commission Office, Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati - 22.

