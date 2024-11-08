The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the document verification schedule for the post of Assistant Environmental Engineer. Eligible candidates can check the schedule through the official website ppsc.gov.in.

The document verification process will held from November 11 to 13. Timings for the DV are 9.30 am to 1.00 pm. The recruitment drive aims to hire 41 posts. The commission has shortlisted 71 candidates for the document verification process.

Important Documents

Proof of Date of Birth: Certificate of Matriculation/Higher Secondary

Proof of having passed Punjabi language

Relevant Degree and DMC Certificate

Original Certificates/Documents with application forms at the time of submission of copies of the documents for scrutiny

The latest Punjab Residence certificate (for all Reserve Categories including Female, EWS candidates who have applied in the General Category) issued by the competent authority

For more details refer to the official detailed notification.

