The National Insurance Company Limited ( NICL ) will close the online application window for the recruitment of Assistant (Class III) posts today, November 11. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in . The last date to print the application form is November 26, 2024.

The Phase I exam will be conducted on November 30 and Phase II will be held on December 28, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 500 Assistant vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 30 years as on October 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must possess the minimum qualification of Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Category Fees (Rs) SC/ST/PwBD/EXS Rs 100 (Intimation Charges only) All candidates other than SC/ST/PWD/EXS Rs 850 (Application fee including intimation charges)

Steps to apply for Assistant Class III posts

Visit the official website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab Click on the Recruitment of 500 Assistants link Fill your details and submit the application form Save the application form and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to apply for Assistant Class III posts.