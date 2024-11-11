The Indian Navy has rescheduled the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET 01/2024). The examination is scheduled to be held in the last week of November 2024. The INCET 01/2024 was scheduled to be conducted from September 10 to 14, 2024.

As per the official notification, fresh admit cards will be released shortly. Earlier, due to unforeseen technical and administrative reasons, the INCET 01/2024 scheduled from 10-14 Sept 24 was canceled.

The number of vacancies has also been revised for MTS (Ministerial) posts from 16 to 69. The total number of vacancies to be filled is 794.

Meanwhile , the Indian Navy has started accepting applications from unmarried male candidates for enrolment as Sailors in Medical Branch for SSR (Medical Assistant) in November 2024 batch. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in till September 17, 2024.

Application Fee

A fee of Rs 60+GST is applicable.

