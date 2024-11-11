The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission ( UKPSC ) has released the provisional answer key of the Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) Main exam 2023. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website psc.uk.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by November 15, 2024. A fee of Rs 50 per suggestion is applicable. The Main exam was conducted on October 26, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 137 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download RO/ARO Main answer key 2024

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the RO/ ARO answer key 2024 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to RO/ ARO Mains answer key 2024.

Direct link to RO/ ARO Mains 2024 objection link.