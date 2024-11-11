The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) increased the vacancies number for the Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group II and IIA Services). The commission has increased the 213 vacancies which has made the final number of posts to 2540 vacancies. Earlier the vacancies were 2327.

The written examination was held on September 14. For more details, candidates can refer to the detailed official notification.

Meanwhile, TNPSC has released the released the preliminary answer key for the Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group II and IIA Services).

