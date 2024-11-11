The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the exam schedule for the recruitment of the Junior Instructor posts. The examination will be held on November 19 and 20. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from November 13, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to hire for 1821 vacancies. For more details related to the vacancies, candidates can refer to the official website.

Here’s the vacancy details.

Exam Schedule Name of Exam Exam Date Exam Time Mode of Exam Junior Instructor (Workshop Calculation & Science) Direct Recruitment Examination, 2024 November 19, 2024 10.00 am to 12.00 noon Offline Junior Instructor (Electrician) Direct Recruitment Examination, 2024 November 19, 2024 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm Offline Junior Instructor (Engineering) November 20, 2024 10.00 am to 12.00 noon Offline Drawing) Direct Recruitment Examination, 2024 Junior Instructor (Fitter) Direct Recruitment November 20, 2024 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm Offline

Direct link to the exam schedule.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Admit Card tab Click on the Junior Instructor admit card 2024 link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference