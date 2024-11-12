The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( HPPSC ) will close the online application window today, November 12, for the recruitment of Police Constable (Male and Female) in various departments. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to hire for 1088 vacancies — 708 posts Constable (Male) and 380 posts Constable (Female). The salary for these posts is Rs 20,200 to Rs 64,000 as per Pay Band 3. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notifications below:

Application Fee

Male candidates from General and EWS Category have pay application fee of Rs 600. Candidates of SC/ST/OBC/EWS category have to application fee of Rs 150. Female candidates are exempted from the application fees.

Steps to apply for HPPSC Police Constable

Visit the official website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Apply Online window Click on the registration link and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference