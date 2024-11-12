The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee has released the Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering 2025 ( GATE 2025 ) exam schedule. As per the notification, the exam will be held on February 1, 2, 15, and 16 in two shifts — 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The exam will be conducted by IISc Bengaluru and seven IITs comprising IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Roorkee, on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

Direct link to the exam schedule.

Meanwhile, the correction window is open on the official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in or goaps.iitr.ac.in . Applicants can make changes to their forms till November 20, 2024. Applicants can make changes to their names, date of birth, choice of examination cities, College Name and Location, Roll No., Registration No. and others by paying the applicable fee. More details below:

Direct link to check application correction fee.

Direct link to make changes to GATE 2025 forms.