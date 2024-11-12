The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( HPPSC ) will start accepting online applications from eligible candidates for the Himachal Pradesh Subordinate and Allied Services (Mains) Examination 2023 today, November 12. Eligible candidates can fill up their forms on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in till November 26, 2024.

Earlier , the registration window was scheduled to open on November 11 and close on November 25, 2024. The Main exam is likely to be held in the 2nd week of December 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 24 posts.

“All qualified candidates are required to fill up Online Recruitment Application and after filling up the application form, download the same and take the print on A4-size paper and send it to the Commission office latest by 02-12-2024 along with the documents required to ascertain the essential qualification viz age, category certificates etc.,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for Allied Services Main exam 2023

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the HP Allied Services Main exam 2023 application link Login and fill up the form Save and submit the form Take a printout for future reference