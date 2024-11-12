The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has released the cut-off marks, answer key, and marks of selected candidates for the MVI/ARTO/AWE skill test under Advt. No. 15 of 2023-24. Eligible candidates can check the cut-off marks, answer key, and marks of selected candidates from the official website opsc.gov.in .

The qualifying marks for the written exam in the unreserved/SEBC category are 50%, and for the SC category, they are 45%. The qualifying marks for the Computer Skill Test are 40%.

The exam was conducted on August 10 from 10.00 AM to 11.00 AM. The exam was held at Suddhananda Engineering and Research Centre Nachhipur Bhatapatna, Cuttack—752115. A total of 104 candidates had been shortlisted for the exam.

Marks of Finally selected candidates Gender Category Highest Lowest Male UR 133.077 133.077 Female UR 91.789 91.789 Male SEBC 126.302 113.698 Male SC 101.346 92.326

Steps to check the Answer key

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the latest updates section Click on the answer key link Check the answer key post-wise