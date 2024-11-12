OPSC MVI and other posts cut off marks, answer key out at opsc.gov.in; check details here
Candidates can check the cut-off marks and answer key through the official website opsc.gov.in.
The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the cut-off marks, answer key, and marks of selected candidates for the MVI/ARTO/AWE skill test under Advt. No. 15 of 2023-24. Eligible candidates can check the cut-off marks, answer key, and marks of selected candidates from the official website opsc.gov.in.
The qualifying marks for the written exam in the unreserved/SEBC category are 50%, and for the SC category, they are 45%. The qualifying marks for the Computer Skill Test are 40%.
The exam was conducted on August 10 from 10.00 AM to 11.00 AM. The exam was held at Suddhananda Engineering and Research Centre Nachhipur Bhatapatna, Cuttack—752115. A total of 104 candidates had been shortlisted for the exam.
Marks of Finally selected candidates
|Gender
|Category
|Highest
|Lowest
|Male
|UR
|133.077
|133.077
|Female
|UR
|91.789
|91.789
|Male
|SEBC
|126.302
|113.698
|Male
|SC
|101.346
|92.326
Steps to check the Answer key
- Visit the official website opsc.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the latest updates section
- Click on the answer key link
- Check the answer key post-wise
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.