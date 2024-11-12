The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the personality test schedule of the Combined Geo-Scientist Exam 2024. The Personality Test will commence on December 9 and conclude on December 12.

The PT schedule is released for Geologist, Geologist and Hydrogeology, Geophysicist/Geophysics and Chemist/Chemical of Combined Geo-Scientist Examination, 2024. The interview will take place in two sessions — the forenoon session from 9.00 am onwards and the afternoon session from 1.00 pm onwards.

“The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in . No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained,” reads the notification.

This recruitment drive aims to hire 24 vacancies in Category I and 61 in Category II.

Steps to download the Combined Geo-Scientist PT schedule

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Combined Geo-Scientist PT schedule 2024 link The PT schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the PT schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the Combined Geo-Scientist PT schedule.