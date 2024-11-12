The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam results for the recruitment of the post of Junior Technical Officer and Technical Assistant for the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi m (Non-Teaching Posts) 2023. Eligible candidates can check the final result through the official website nta.ac.in.

The examination was conducted in the CBT mode and Skill Test on February 24, 2024. A total of 18 candidates have been selected for the post of Junior Technical Officer and the post of Technical Assistant 30 candidates have been selected.

Steps to check the final result

Visit the official website nta.ac.in On the homepage, go the latest@NTA Click on the result link Check the result and save it for future reference

Direct link to check the final result.